UDOT bill for deicing materials surpasses $13 million during busy season

SALT LAKE CITY — As winter storms have brought more snow to the Beehive state, the bill to the Utah Department of Transportation for deicing materials continues to grow.

It's been especially busy as the latest storm series, which landed in Utah just a few days before Easter, blanketed the state in a massive amount of snow.

FOX 13 News previously reported that from July to February, UDOT spent more than $10.5 million on deicing materials used to ensure the safety of Utah roads.

In the weeks since that report, the budget has had to be expanded even more to account for additional heavy winter storms.

Now, UDOT's bill for deicing supplies has ballooned to roughly $13.5 million.

Officials reassure that no matter how big the bill may be, crews will be out on the roads, clearing snow and helping drivers get to where they need to be.

"We have exceeded the amount of money we have anticipated using this year for snow removal," explained UDOT spokesperson John Gleason. "But we're always going to be out there. When it's snowing our plows will still be out there."

So where will the money come from if the budget has already been stretched to it's limit?

Gleason says some projects slated for late spring will have to be delayed until the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.