UDOT considering major I-15 interchange in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is considering plans to build a major new interchange at I-15 and 700 South in St. George.

UDOT plans to host two public meetings to get the public's input on May 3, from 6-7 p.m. (online), and May 4, from 4-6 p.m. at Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU.

UDOT is preparing an environmental assessment to evaluate the potential new interchange, which they say will improve traffic in the area.

The study began this month and is scheduled for completion this winter or next year.