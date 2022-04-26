Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UDOT considering major I-15 interchange in St. George

IMG_3698.PNG
UDOT
UDOT considering major I-15 interchange in St. George
IMG_3698.PNG
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 12:49:31-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is considering plans to build a major new interchange at I-15 and 700 South in St. George.

UDOT plans to host two public meetings to get the public's input on May 3, from 6-7 p.m. (online), and May 4, from 4-6 p.m. at Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU.

UDOT is preparing an environmental assessment to evaluate the potential new interchange, which they say will improve traffic in the area.

The study began this month and is scheduled for completion this winter or next year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere