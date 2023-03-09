UDOT grants frontage road permit for unapproved Parleys Canyon mine

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction connected to the proposed limestone mine in Parleys Canyon will take its first steps despite the mine itself still not having the green light.

UDOT granted Granite Construction a permit to expand the frontage road that connects the proposed mine site to the canyon. The frontage road merges with the Mountair private community’s entranceway and parking lot.

“We don’t want to intermix gravel trucks and families transferring vehicles as they go to school and other activities,” said Freddie Stromness, president of the Mountair Private Road Company.

Homeowners call the permit “premature” as the state of the mine is still up in the air.

“It’s been devastating because this has been a sanctuary for our family and many families,” said Stromness. His family has owned property near Grandeur Peak since the late 1800s.

In April 2022, the Salt Lake County Council unanimously banned mining and mineral extraction in the foothills and canyons. But the Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining approved the 20-acre project in August.

“It’s just going to be a continual journey and conversation and discussion until we find a way to come up with a solution that works for everyone,” said Brenda Reiss-Brennan, another Mountair property owner.

Right now, the Division of Air Quality is reviewing how the mine could impact air pollution. Once the review’s complete, there will be a 30-day public comment period.

“We need to work together, find a way that we can all use this area together,” said Stromness.

FOX 13 News reached out to land-owner Tree Farm, LLC and Granite Construction. A spokesperson said no one was available with either company.