UDOT plans to construct 'Heber Valley Corridor' with a goal to ease traffic

HEBER CITY, Utah — With the growth in the Heber City and Heber Valley as a whole, the Utah Department of Transportation has plans to build a corridor to ease traffic.

“U.S. 40 is really the backbone of the Heber valley as well as the Uintah basin it's it's their lifeline," Geoff Dupaix the Region Three Communications Manager for UDOT said. “With the amount of of traffic and growth that the Heber Valley is seeing we were asked to take a look at alternate transportation solutions to help improve mobility.”

That alternative transportation solution has been released in the form of a new highway.

Officials have released five maps that show how the new highway could look and how it would connect with existing infrastructure.

“There's a lot of different types of traffic that is coming into the area coupled with the growth that's that's why we've looked at these various options," Dupaix said.

There is no funding for this project yet and it's still in its very early stages but putting it out to the public “allows the communities to then plan for that as they continue to grow,” Dupaix explained.

While there may be push back to any change, UDOT warns that if expansion in the area continues as well as already existing traffic, it will become much worse than it is today

The public can make comments and give feedback on the project until July 22.