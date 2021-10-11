UDOT prepares for first winter-like driving conditions of the year

SALT LAKE CITY — Mother nature is gearing up to give Utah an early season dose of winter type weather this week. Rain and snow are expected to fall in many places beginning later Monday and into Tuesday.

Monday morning it’s sunny, with temperature in the mid 50s and a nice breeze. But don’t be fooled, things are about to change fairly significantly.

We are still more than two weeks away from Halloween and over two months away from the official start of winter. But many Utahns could be experiencing winter-like driving conditions as soon as Tuesday morning.

Track the storms with FOX 13's interactive radar

The storm will bring rain to the lower elevations but snow in the mountains and likely down in the central part of the state.

“This is really a tale of two different storms here. Central Utah is going to get a lot of snow, up to 6 to 12 inches and some parts of I-15 down there near Cove Fort, the Beaver area. So, that’s an area we’re really focused on," said John Gleason with UDOT. “In the mountain areas, big and Little Cottonwood Canyon‘s, Parleys Canyon, tomorrow morning could be a little bit dicey."

Get important weather alerts wherever you are with FOX 13's free app for Apple and Android

Many state, local and federal employees have the day off Monday due to the holiday. And that comes at a perfect time for UDOT plow drivers who may wind up being very busy starting tomorrow morning.

Officials say this is also a really good time to make sure your vehicle is dialed in for the conditions we are all about to experience as the seasons change.

We will be keeping a very close eye on this weather system moving in so stay with FOX 13 News on TV and online for the latest updates.