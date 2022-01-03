Watch
UDOT reveals how many animals used I-80 crossing in Parley's Canyon in 2021

UDOT
A brown bear uses the animal crossing over I-80 in Parley's Canyon in 2021.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 14:26:27-05

PARLEY'S CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) on Monday revealed how many animals used the I-80 crossing in 2021.

UDOT's motto is "keeping Utah moving," and apparently that includes the furry friends who call Utah home, as well as humans.

The wildlife crossing over I-80 in Parley’s Canyon helps wildlife get to the other side of Parley's Canyon without crossing the interstate.

UDOT said confirmed crossings in 2021 included:

  • 706 animal crossings
  • 23 species including 6 bird species
  • 414 mule deer crossings
  • 54 coyote crossings
  • 27 porcupine crossings
  • 8 black bear crossings
  • 10 moose crossings

Video provided by UDOT showed many different species of animal crossing the overpass in 2021.

UDOT monitors the animal activity with several cameras set up along the overpass.

The crossing opened in December 2018. UDOT says it spans six lanes of interstate and was constructed to improve safety on I-80 by reducing wildlife and vehicle collisions.

While it may be tempting to visit the bridge in an attempt to spot some critters, UDWR says to keep off the overpass and not disturb the animals.

