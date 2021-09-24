UDOT to upgrade I-15 lane striping beginning Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers about significant roadwork they’ll be doing which will last for the better part of a month.

But don’t worry, because most of the work will be done while most Utahns are asleep.

The state has already spent billions transforming and improving Interstate 15 in northern Utah County, now they want to make sure it is striped properly and vibrantly so drivers can see where they’re going.

Beginning Sunday night, crews will be putting down new striping on the freeway. and they want to make everyone aware that it will compress six lanes down to two during the overnight hours.

UDOT officials assure everything will return to normal, with all six lanes back open, in time for the morning commute.

The goal is to get the maximum amount of work done while impacting the minimum amount of commuters, but UDOT realizes that not everyone is on a 9-to-5 schedule.

“But those people that do have to work overnights, that do have places to get to in the wee hours, we want to let them know so that they’re not surprised by any roadwork," said UDOTs John Gleason. "That’s really the goal of all of us, is to keep Utah aware and let people know what they’re seeing out on our roads.”

The work begins around 10 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes near the main Lehi exit, meaning there will only be two lanes open to drivers heading south on I-15 past the Point of the Mountain.

The project will be ongoing six nights a week through the end of October.