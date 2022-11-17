UDOT truck struck by driver during Crash Responder Safety Week

SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement is trying to get the word out about responding crew safety after a driver strikes a crash responder during Crash Responders Safety Week.

This week is the beginning of Crash Responders Safety Week initiative, meant to recognize all traffic incident management workers and remind drivers to be mindful when they see them hard at work.

According to UDOT Incident Management Specialist Justin Koyle, it's become more critical recently to keep the roads clear and safe for traffic.

“We put our lives on the line every day to serve the public as we do our daily job,” said Koyle.

Koyle recounts a recent close call when clearing a box he saw a car come right at him.

“I could see her lights,” he said. “I was hoping she didn’t hit me, but unfortunately she did make contact with me.”

Koyle added the driver was trying to swerve away from debris on the freeway and ended up hitting his truck when he was still inside the vehicle.

“I could feel the impact, it was pretty hard hit,” he said.

Utah Highway Patrol and UDOT said these kinds of incidents have been on the rise recently.

“The biggest thing honestly is the distractions. Keep your eyes up and on the road,” said Robert Bratton, operations manager with the incident management team. “The distractions, your phone, your pets, your food, your makeup, shaving in the car, we see it all.”

Drive patiently and carefully so you don’t hit people who are working traffic incidents – incident management, tow truck operators, troopers and others. And slow down when you are supposed to.

“The Move Over Law in Utah states that if a vehicle is approaching some type of a traffic incident, are required to slow down, and if able – move over a lane to give first responders room to work,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. “If an individual fails to do that, they can be cited for that violation.”

All it takes is slowing down and driving carefully to help save the lives of people working to keep us safe.

“We’re here to help. We want to help the community, and be out here when it’s cold, when it’s snowing, when it’s in the heat, and it’s literally for our communities," said Bratton. "We need the cooperation from them to keep ourselves safe."

Koyle said he is constantly worried about what could happen to him if the next car driving by isn’t paying attention, hoping that raising awareness could help change that.

“We’re out there, we work 40 hours a week serving the public," he said. "It’s not if, it’s when.”