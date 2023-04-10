UHP cracking down on Utah distracted drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — With April marking National Distracted Driving Awareness Month on the calendar, additional efforts in Utah have been focused on the hazard that puts everyone at risk.

The nationwide "U Drive U Text U Pay" campaign encourages Utahns to avoid driving distracted.

"We've got over 40 officers that will be out today working shifts, but the enforcement goes from April 3rd to April 17th, which will have over 140 shifts," said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

Most of those shifts will target Salt Lake and Utah counties.

"We've been observing a lot of people already texting and driving or writing emails," said trooper Luis Silva Santisteban.

Monday was the first time he has taken part in this operation.

"Whenever we stop someone who's distracted while they're driving, we just try to educate them about the importance of staying focused and for their safety and the safety of others," said Santisteban.

While some troopers interacted with motorists, others rode in an unmarked van and helped spot drivers who were driving distracted. Recording incidents with their body cameras, troopers would relay the violation to nearby marked units.

According to research by the Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Department of Transportation, 24% of Utahns admitted to texting while driving in the last 30 days. Those same Utahns believe 79% of other drivers have used their cell phones while driving.

Crash data shows that in 2022, 36.7% of distracted driving crashes were cell phone related. That data also shows there were 5,231 distracted driving related crashes last year. Those crashes resulted in 98 serious injuries and 20 fatalities.

So far this year, there has been 1,052 distracted driving related crashes and four deaths.

"I feel like people just aren't caring anymore, just watching their phones," said Tristan Stevens, a mother of two who lives in Payson.

Distracted drivers is a worry Stevens has when she gets out on the road.

"Pay attention because it takes a split second," she said.

Distracted driving is something troopers like Santisteban hope drivers realize the severity that comes with not being attentive when you are behind the wheel.

"Maybe wake up and realize the importance of being focused," he said.

Nearly two dozen law enforcement agencies are participating in the two-week long statewide Distracted Driving Blitz.