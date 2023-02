TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found on Interstate 80 in Tooele County Wednesday.

The body was discovered on I-80 westbound just past the Midvalley Highway ramp. A UHP spokesperson said troopers are currently processing the scene and have no further information.

Watch live below as UHP troopers respond to I-80 scene

FOX 13 Live

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.