UHP investigating fatal crash in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Davis County.

At around 7:00 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation Traffic Twitter account tweeted out that northbound I-15 was closed at Exit 315, located at 2600 S in Woods Cross, due to a crash.

Driver Alert: NB I-15 is currently closed at Exit 315 (2600 S) in Woods Cross due to a crash. Use Legacy Pkwy as an alternate route. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionOne @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 9, 2022

The crash was later confirmed to be a fatal auto-pedestrian crash, according to officials with Utah Highway Patrol.

At time of reporting, I-15 is currently closed as the scene is under investigation. The road is expected to remain closed into the 10:00 a.m. hour.

I-15 is closed in Davis County at 2600 South. UHP is conducting a automobile/pedestrian investigation. Please use alternate routes through the area. The road may be closed into the Ten o’clock hour. pic.twitter.com/jjF06CaFDW — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 9, 2022

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.