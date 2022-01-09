Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UHP investigating fatal crash in Davis County

A snapshot from the UDOT Traffic camera overlooking the scene as UHP investigates.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 10:47:26-05

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Davis County.

At around 7:00 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation Traffic Twitter account tweeted out that northbound I-15 was closed at Exit 315, located at 2600 S in Woods Cross, due to a crash.

The crash was later confirmed to be a fatal auto-pedestrian crash, according to officials with Utah Highway Patrol.

At time of reporting, I-15 is currently closed as the scene is under investigation. The road is expected to remain closed into the 10:00 a.m. hour.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere