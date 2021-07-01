UHP looking for suspect after shots fired at semi truck on US-40

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect after shots were fired at a semi truck while driving near Strawberry Reservoir Wednesday morning.

Troopers were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Wednesday to US-40 at milepost 48 for shots fired at a red semi truck.

Officials said the semi truck and a silver SUV, possibly a Honda CRV or Hyundai Santa Fe, were traveling Eastbound when they both used a passing lane to pass a slower moving vehicle.

Shortly after they passed the slower vehicle, the SUV pulled up alongside the semi and fired about three shots before driving away. One shot hit the driver window and another hit behind the driver door area.

The driver of the semi was not hit and stopped on the side of the road to call police.

Troopers looked for vehicles that matched the description but could not find anything in the area.

The only description of the suspect is that he is a light skinned male with dark hair.

If you have information about the potential suspect or vehicle, contact Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.