UHP on the lookout for impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Super Bowl Sunday and one of the biggest days of the year when it comes to eating and drinking.

The Utah Highway Patrol wants you to enjoy the game and the big day but asks everyone to have a way to get home safely if you plan to drink.

Click here for some tips on how to enjoy Super Sunday safely.

Over the past 5 years, there have been an average of 42 DUI arrests on Super Bowl Sunday in Utah.

Statewide DUI Arrest data from previous Super Bowl Sundays*



2/5/17 – 35

2/4/18 – 60

2/3/19 – 31

2/2/20 – 43

2/7/21 – 42

*Numbers shown are for the 24-hour time period beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday

For extra enforcement, over 20 different law enforcement agencies will be working more than 60 DUI overtime shifts.