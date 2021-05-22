UHP Trooper’s leg broken by DUI suspect at state capitol early Saturday morning

A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper is recovering after being hit by a suspect on a dirt bike early Saturday morning.

Two troopers responded to a call of a 20-year-old male riding the dirt bike on the Capitol grounds just before 2:00 a.m.

When the troopers made contact, the suspect fled. One trooper was able to get in front of the suspect, who accelerated and hit the trooper with the bike.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the trooper transported to be treated for a broken leg and wrist injury.

Salt Lake City Police were called in to assist due to the trooper’s injury.

The suspect was tested for DUI, and found to be under the influence of alcohol. SLCPD also determined the suspect had fled from them earlier in the evening.