Uncle wanted in connection to Ogden teen who disappeared in Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after soliciting the public's help in finding an Ogden teen who went missing in Mexico, the FBI named a relative as a suspect in the case.

Antonio Moreno, 31, is wanted in connection to the disappearance of 14-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez, and her cousins, 6-year-old Sofia Mailen Moreno and 4-year-old Regina Moreno Zamora.

FBI Antonio Moreno

Officials said Antonio Moreno is Gonzalez's uncle, has lived in Kaysville for the last three years and is the biological father of the two young girls.

Gonzalez is a resident of Ogden and was visiting her maternal grandmother in Mexico City when she disappeared on June 30 alongside her two cousins, who reside in Mexico.

"On June 30, 2024, Moreno abruptly traveled to Mexico City, Mexico and allegedly took the three girls without their mothers’ permission," the FBI stated in a release. "Relatives have not seen or heard from them since. We believe the girls are in danger and still in Mexico."

The FBI previously disclosed that they believed Gonzalez and her two cousins were "manipulated by an adult" to get into a taxi, which was captured on surveillance footage.

Now, officials say they believe Moreno was the adult who manipulated the girls to get into the car and they believe the group of four is traveling together.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and black and white Vans sneakers. She is described as being 5'1" tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information on the case as an investigation continues between the FBI in Salt Lake City and Mexico is urged to call 801-579-1400 or click here to submit an online tip.