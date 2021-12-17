Unconfirmed TikTok threats force extra security at most Utah schools Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to unproven online shooting threats originating on the popular app TikTok, schools around Utah, and the country, are strengthening security.

A specific threat circulating on the app and being screen recorded and shared to other social media platforms is declaring Friday as "American school shooting day." And it's impacting schools from coast to coast.

Police departments around Utah are aware of the trending posts but no credible threats have been confirmed. And, at this time, most Utah schools are planning to operate as usual on Friday. But, officials from most schools in the state have said their campuses will have increased security on Dec. 17.

Additionally, law enforcement officials and prosecutors have made it clear that students who make threats will be prosecuted and sent to jail.

One student was taken into custody in connection to a threat made against Matheson Jr. High School in Magna school on Thursday.

Matheson Principal Megan Madsen sent a note to parents saying that even though a suspect was apprehended, there was no credible threat.

Utah schools are not alone. In metro Detroit nearly 90 kids were arrested for making threats on Thursday. And similar arrests have been made in almost all 50 states. In all cases, officials found no credibility to the threats.

Several school and law enforcement officials around the nation, including in Utah, have expressed the belief that the new viral trend was started as a way for students to get out of class on Friday.

Despite increased security and law enforcement presence at most Utah schools, some parents understandably plan to keep their kids home on Friday.

Authorities are urging parents to monitor their kids social media use more closely, and not to re-post or share images of the threats on other social media. If people have additional information they should report it directly to law enforcement.