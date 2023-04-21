Undergoing a medical procedure, Cox temporarily transfers power to Henderson

SALT LAKE CITY — Undergoing what his office called a "routine medical procedure" that requires sedation, Governor Spencer Cox temporarily transferred power to Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson.

Lt. Gov. Henderson — now acting Gov. Henderson — assumes the duties and powers of governor while he is incapacitated.

She made light of it in a post on Twitter.

Oddly enough, being governor feels pretty much the same as being lieutenant governor. pic.twitter.com/JCR1Wazo84 — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) April 21, 2023

Under Utah law, Gov. Cox also notified Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant of the temporary transfer of power. The justice will also be notified when he resumes gubenatorial powers.

"Doctors expect that to be an hour or two," Gov. Cox's office said in a statement.

As Lt. Governor in 2018, Cox had fun when he was "governor for an hour" when his predecessor, Governor Gary Herbert, underwent a surgical procedure and he was appointed acting governor. Cox made joke declarations like declaring then-Utah Jazz player Joe Ingles as his second-in-command and taking back a corner of Wyoming to "Make Utah Rectangular Again."