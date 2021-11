SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Fire Authority shared Sunday that they are mourning the loss of an active-duty firefighter, who died of COVID-19 complications.

The firefighter was a 36-year veteran of the fire service and his passing is being treated as a line of duty death.

"We ask for patience as his family and our department grieve his passing," the department stated.

A procession of fire apparatus will be moving the firefighter from the hospital to the mortuary Sunday night.