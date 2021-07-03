Watch
Unified firefighters help save bride's big day

Unified Fire Department
Posted at 9:31 PM, Jul 02, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — After flames destroyed businesses in Millcreek on June 16th, bride-to-be Diana Goedhart did not realize at first how it may have affected her wedding day.

Her wedding dress was at Jung's Alterations, and when she went to pick it up, the area was cordoned off to the public for safety reasons.

It was then that panic set in--could she find a replacement so soon to her June 26th wedding day?

That's when Utah firefighters stepped in, and with permission from the business, found her dress and delivered it to her, unharmed by the fire.

Here's to Utah Unified Firefighters for saving the big day and being heroes to the newlywed couple.

