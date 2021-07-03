Unified firefighters help save bride's big day

SALT LAKE CITY — After flames destroyed businesses in Millcreek on June 16th, bride-to-be Diana Goedhart did not realize at first how it may have affected her wedding day.

Her wedding dress was at Jung's Alterations, and when she went to pick it up, the area was cordoned off to the public for safety reasons.

Diana thought all was lost after news broke about a 3-Alarm fire at the alteration shop her wedding dress was in. Firefighters heard her story and quickly went to work to see what they could do to help. @MillcreekUT



Watch Here: https://t.co/zsm2nys0xz pic.twitter.com/OkwupiPlWv — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) July 2, 2021

It was then that panic set in--could she find a replacement so soon to her June 26th wedding day?

That's when Utah firefighters stepped in, and with permission from the business, found her dress and delivered it to her, unharmed by the fire.

Here's to Utah Unified Firefighters for saving the big day and being heroes to the newlywed couple.