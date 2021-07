MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11 year-old boy who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

11 year-old Oscar Glavez was last seen around 5:00 PM Friday at the Brighton Place Apartments in Midvale wearing camp cargo pants and a Mexico soccer jersey.

If you see him, or have any information about his whereabouts, please call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.