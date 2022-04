MIDVALE, Utah — The Unified Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Payeton Alexander was least seen near Midvale Middle School, located at 7852 South Pioneer St.

She is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Payeton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, dark jacket and white shoes. She may also have a brown skateboard with her.

If you know of Payeton's whereabouts or have seen her, call 801-840-4000.