Unified Police searching for missing endangered teen out of Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing endangered teen who was last seen in Millcreek Tuesday evening.

Kohel Robison is 14-years-old and was last seen in the area of 900 East 4000 South at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He is 5'10" tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Robison was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you know of Robison's whereabouts or if you see him, call police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 22-90122.