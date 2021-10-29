Unified Police seek driver after 64-year-old woman critically injured in hit-and-run

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting a 64-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.

Police said the incident happened Friday morning around 7 a.m. at Highland Drive and Luck Lane (3440 South).

Police said the woman was using the crosswalk when she was struck by the car which then fled the scene. She was taken to a local hospital where she's listed in critical condition.

Police asked any witnesses to come forward with information who may have been in the area.

If you have any information call police at 801-840-4000.