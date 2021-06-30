Unique Tooele garden brings neighbors together

TOOELE, Utah — A mom and her young daughter are helping bring their community together one plant at a time.

They repurposed an old compact disk stand into a “give-a-plant, take-a-plant” garden.

“We always want to trade,” said Andrea Leyba, a plant enthusiast who created the garden. “So I always think, 'There’s gotta be some way we can all trade easily.'”

The garden stands on the sidewalk in Leyba's neighborhood. Anybody who has a plant they no longer need is welcome to leave it and take another.

In just one day, the community has embraced the project and dozens of plants have been traded.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up as much as it did,” Leyba said. “Those aren't the ones we started with, so it's cool it’s already cycled through.”

She says the garden is connecting plant enthusiasts and creating new friendships.

She has received questions about building a garden like this from residents of other areas in Utah.

“It’s spreading now where people want to put it in their city,” she said. “I should find them on every corner so I can spy on all their plants.”

Anybody who doesn’t have a plant to trade is also welcome to take a plant or two for the purpose of starting their own garden.