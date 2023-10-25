Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

University donates Halloween costumes to Primary Children's Hospital

Courtesy Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
FOX 13 News
Courtesy Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 16:36:11-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 750 Halloween costumes have been donated by Joyce University of Nursing and Health Science to help kids feel the holiday spirit for their fifth consecutive year Wednesday.

This year's donations include 765 costumes, 200 trick-or-treat buckets, 150 Halloween room decoration kits, 200 pounds of candy and over 500 prizes.

The donated items come from donation stations across the university's campus. According to Joyce University President and CEO Dr. John Smith-Coppes, the idea of being able to celebrate the holidays even at the hospital is part of quality healthcare.

“As a team consisting of and supporting nurses and nursing students, we know that quality healthcare includes so much more than just medical care," he said. "Sometimes it simply and profoundly just includes creating a space for joy."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere