University of Utah continues to recruit students, alumni to enroll in unique housing option

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is ramping up its efforts to recruit more students and alumni for its newer housing option called Home Away From Home.

The program asks alumni to host undergraduate students in their home for the semester.

It was created to help address the housing shortage on campus while offering students a distinctive experience by pairing them with alumni who have shared interests or fields of study.

Currently, eight students are enrolled in the pilot program this fall, and they’d like to add 15 more students for the spring semester, according to Home Away From Home Program Manager Dawn Young.

When “The U” first came up with the idea in June, they hoped 100 students would sign-up for the fall semester.

Since then, they’ve made changes to the program to generate more interest among students, which includes dropping the price for this housing option from $5,000 to $2,600 per semester.

While Young said this helped, they’re doing more to get the word out through social media and signage on campus. In addition, The Office of Alumni Relations has recruited and hired more staff members to market this program.

Young said they’re also giving alumni extra perks for participating including complimentary tickets to events on campus such as football games. They were already compensated to house students because of utility and convenience costs.

“We'd like to see more hosts apply, we'd like to see more students apply. It just helps us test all the things. The more people we have, the better. [It] Just gives us a little more data to work with,” said Bethany Hardwig, Director of the Office of Alumni Relations at the university.

Hardwig urged students and alumni interested in Home Away From Home to apply before the holidays. However, they will try to accommodate people up until the spring semester starts on Jan. 9.

Students and alumni can apply here.