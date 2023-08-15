University of Utah Fan Fest, drive-in movie, star party, county fairs and MORE happening this weekend

The kids may have a couple of days of school under their belt, so it's time to have fun with weekend events happening across Utah!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

IRON COUNTY

Outdoor Drive-In Movie

Experience a film under the stars at Brian Head Resort's Drive-In Movie! The classic "ET" will be shown on a giant outdoor screen with stunning mountain views, snacks and drinks. Happening Saturday from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Heritage Festival

Celebrate Cedar Breaks' rich human history from the Native American tribes to early Mormon settlers all the way through the present day at this heritage festival on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

RICH COUNTY

Rich County Fair

Rodeo, concert, livestock show, parade and fireworks will be held at the fairgrounds in Randolph through Saturday at 10 p.m. The fair fun started on Monday so things are in full swing!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Fan Fest



Utes fans - this one's for you! This annual free fan event is happening at Rice-Eccles Stadium and will feature activities and interaction with student-athletes and coaches from Utah's athletics programs. Parking and admission is FREE and fans can look forward to photo opportunities, interviews, performances, games, activities, giveaways and more.

Utah Beer Festival



Enjoy local beer, partake in drag bingo, bar trivia, mini golf and a silent auction to support the Allied Against Cancer initiative at the Utah Beer Fest on Saturday and Sunday at Granary Live. The fun begins at 2 p.m. and tickets are required!

Gaming Convention



A three-day tabletop gaming convention will be happening this weekend in Salt Lake City. Organizers say tournaments includes Warhammer 40k Championship, Bolt Action Utah State Championship, Warhammer - Age of Sigmar Championship, Flames of War, Star War’s Legion and Armada, Saga, the Lord of the Rings (Middle-Earth Strategy Battle Game), and Blood Bowl and events are taking place at two venues at various times throughout the weekend. Check the schedule for further details.

Kruisers for Kids Car Show



This car show for charity will donate 100% of proceeds to the Adaptive Bikes program at Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City! With that great cause in mind, head to Midvale City Park on Saturday to check out unique cars and more on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Magna Main Street Arts Festival



On Magna's historic Main Street, join in for a free festival with food booths, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, an art show contest, live music, kid's activities and other community fun! It's a FREE event and happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Natsu Matsuri - Summer Festival 2023



The Japanese Church of Christ is hosting a special festival to celebrate summer and all the season gives. Happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 268 West 100 South, attendees can find entertainment, food, children's games, cultural displays, a silent auction and more. Performances and food celebrate Japanese culture in Utah!

Kensington Street Festival



An evening of live music, local artists, lawn games, food trucks, activities and beer! Happening on Kensington Avenue from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday.

SANPETE COUNTY

Sanpete County Fair

The fair in Sanpete County kicks off on Friday and goes until next Saturday with a full lineup of fun all day, every day. This weekend, guests can look forward to a goat milking demonstration, demolition derby, free swimming, horse pulling competition, pie eating contest, rodeo and more!

TOOELE COUNTY

Stansbury Days

Celebrate Stansbury and its residents during this weekend of community fun! A parade, car show, triathalon, kids games, art show, food trucks, fireworks, a cardboard boat race and MORE will be taking place on Saturday. Check the full schedule for specifics on times and locations.

UINTAH COUNTY

Uintah County Fair

The Uintah County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Saturday with rides, food and all the nostalgia a fair should have! A livestock show, food eating contest and car show are just some of the specific events you can look forward to. Check the schedule for specifics on times.

UTAH COUNTY

Sight Night



In collaboration with Eyecare4Kids and Rogue Souls Motorcycle Club this event will raise money to help kids experience the gift of sight. There will be food trucks, raffles, live music, vendor booths, a slow drag competition and more. The fun is taking place at Provo Towne Center on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

Dark Skies Star Party



Learn about dark skies by looking at constellations with telescopes and through an educational talk. The event is happening near Timpanogos Cave National Monument on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Geology Rocks!



Learn about how the earth works and how it's changed with this all-day event happening at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn about dinosaur casting, earth's layers and the Mohs Hardness Scale. Tickets required!

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne County Fair

With the theme of "Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights," this fair is happening from Tuesday to Saturday with plenty of fun for the whole family. A fairy garden class, kids carnival, cheer camp, cornhole tournament, pickleball, rodeo and more!

WEBER COUNTY

Birds, Brews and a Band

Head to the Ogden Nature Center on Friday night for a night with local brews, spirits, food, live birds and a band! The fun is happening from 5:30-9 p.m. and tickets are required. A souvenier pub glass, beer samples, spirit samples and a taco meal are included in the ticket price.

Summer Art Fair