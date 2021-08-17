University of Utah freshmen get a look at their new homes on move-in-day

SALT LAKE CITY — Some University of Utah freshmen on Tuesday got their very first taste of campus life, checking into the newest dorm on campus.

We were outside Kahlert Village student housing, basically a brand new, thousand room facility for freshman here on campus.

And even though school doesn’t officially begin until next week, today is the day for freshman to move in, get a look at their new surroundings and formally begin a new chapter of their lives, the college experience.

This facility was technically open and ready to go a year ago but obviously the pandemic changed things up a little bit.

FULL COVERAGE: Utah students head back to school

"Yeah, last year we were able to open but obviously things looked a little bit different," said Rachel Aho, Director of Housing university of Utah. "So this year we’re excited to have the building open and kind of at full operations. We’re able to have our dining center successfully open and really just to have the students back and allow them to have that college experience.”

So freshman and their parents were getting all checked in today and of course there were lots of hugs in a few tears as parents say farewell to there now college freshman.

And whether you were raised 15 minutes away from campus or coming here for my halfway around the world U Of U officials wanting to make sure their first impression of campus life is a positive one.