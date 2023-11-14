University of Utah Health workers unionize due to low wages, staffing issues

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Health employees announced they have unionized following concerns they had with staffing, wages and benefits.

Utah Health Workers United has been formed as an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America. The union says its members are frontline healthcare workers who want "an independent voice to advocate for ourselves and our patients."

The workers in the union include nurses, medical residents, EMTs, medical assistants, pharmacists, physician assistants and others in the University of Utah Health System.

According to a statement put out by the union, workers want fair and transparent wages that reflect the cost of living along the Wasatch Front, along with improved staffing.

The union claims the high cost of living has "diminished employee recruitment efforts," and the high turnover rate is a "direct cause of a negative feedback loop spearheaded by inappropriate base compensation and staffing." One member said when someone resigns, they are expected to perform the jobs of two people without compensation.

To decrease labor costs, the union accuses the university of keeping as few workers as possible per shift.

Overall, the union believes the university is not making proper efforts to address employee concerns, which is why the members say a union is necessary.

University of Utah Health officials have yet to respond to inquiries regarding the union.

