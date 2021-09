SALT LAKE CITY — Following the shooting death of Utes player Aaron Lowe, the University of Utah is inviting members of the University’s Black community to come together in person & virtually to hear thoughts, concerns, and begin the journey of healing as a community.

"Whether or not you knew Aaron personally, we know the tragedy of his death impacts our entire community, and especially the Black community, as we mourn the loss of this young man," the university wrote.