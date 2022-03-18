University of Utah medical students learn residency assignments on 'Match Day'

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 100 medical students from the University of Utah learned where they are headed for the next step of their careers.

Friday signified “Match Day.”

It’s the day when students who are nearing the completion of medical school learn their residency assignments.

“After they finish four years of medical school, they go on to complete their training in the chosen specialty,” said Megan Fix, the assistant dean of student affairs at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

A recent study from the Association of American Medical Colleges found there is a need for more young people to pursue careers in medicine.

It estimates the United States could see a shortage of between 46,000 and 122,000 physicians by the year 2032.

The students who are leaving med school to pursue their professional careers recognize the need to answer the call.

“I have been thinking about being a doctor for a while,” said Kassie Amann, who will serve her residency in emergency medicine. “It’s such a long road, it's so hard, but it's so worthwhile when you have interactions with people in difficult positions and who really appreciate what you're doing for them.”

The 113 soon-to-be medical doctors hope other young people see the rewards of the career are too valuable to overlook.

“I wanted to be doing something everyday where I was having a physical impact on people's lives everyday in my community around me,” said Sarah Green who will work in general surgery.

The students have about two months remaining in medical school before graduating and heading to their hospital assignments.