University of Utah Police looking for missing student

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Police Department issued an alert Monday evening to ask for the public's help in finding a student who they say is missing.

Anthony Spirit Liu, 19, was last seen Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. near the Lassonde Studios housing building on campus.

Officials did not state why Liu is considered missing nor whether they believe he's in danger.

Liu is described as Asian, 5'10", slender, with black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses, and he was last seen wearing blue shorts, a dark gray long-sleeve shirt, a backpack with a gray or white stripe, and sneakers.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the campus police department at 801-585-2677.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.