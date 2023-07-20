University of Utah receives first ever FDA approval for new bone repair device

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in history, the University of Utah received FDA clearance to market a new medical device that may be welcome news to the state's adrenaline seekers.

Called the Bone Bolt System, it fixes complex broken bone fractures and was developed by the University's Orthopaedic Innovation Center.

“This achievement demonstrates . . .the dynamic collaboration between our clinical faculty, trainees, our discovery research group and our innovation research group," said Darrel S. Brodke, M.D., Chair of the Department of Orthopaedics.

The Bone Bolt System uses a comprehensive set of implants of various lengths and diameters to treat challenging bone fractures, such as pelvic fractures and fractures of the long bones in the arm and leg.

University researchers will now look for industry partners to bring this technology to market—and get injured skiers, cyclists, and climbers back in action more quickly.