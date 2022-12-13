University of Utah student entrepreneurs receive nearly $400,000 in scholarships

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah's Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute awarded nearly $400,000 in scholarships to 125 undergraduate and graduate students today to advance their future careers in entrepreneurship.

All incoming and current students at the University of Utah are welcome to apply for scholarships from the Institute, with priority applications for the 2023-24 year due on January 9, 2023.

Students receiving scholarships are often program leaders at the Institute, managing workshops, mentoring sessions, and high school outreach programs.

“They are what make the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute programming come to life. Whether they are showing students how to use our 3-D printers or awarding grants to fellow student entrepreneurs, they are receiving meaningful experiences that will help them prepare for the future,” said Anne Bastien, program director at the Institute.

One such recipient is Michael Sager, an MBA student at the David Eccles School of Business, where he is also in the master of science in business analytics program and co-director of the Get Seeded grant program.

“I love working with young entrepreneurs and helping coach, mentor, and foster opportunities,” Sager said. “It is a symbiotic relationship. As I pass along my knowledge and experiences, I learn something from every entrepreneur I work with.”

Learn more about scholarship opportunities here.

