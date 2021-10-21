Unlicensed driver arrested for crash that killed two BYU students

OREM, Utah — An unlicensed driver was arrested Wednesday following an Orem crash on October 15 that killed two BYU students, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Police say that the 20 year-old suspect was driving a Jeep Cherokee on State Street and tried to make it through an intersection before the light turned red, accelerating to 73 mph in a 40 mph zone. At the same time, the Chevrolet Malibu with the BYU students was traveling in the opposite direction and making a left turn onto 400 South.

According to witnesses, the Jeep slammed into the Malibu, killing its passengers, Hailee York, 21, of Lehi, and Ashlyn Hanzon, 21, of Pearland, Texas. The Malibu’s driver was injured.

Police obtained a warrant for the Jeep’s event data recorder, which indicated that the Jeep was traveling 68 mph shortly before the crash and accelerated to 73 mph when the light turned yellow, reports the Tribune.

The suspect was taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. According to police, the suspect attempted to flee when officers went to his home to arrest him on Wednesday.

He was booked into the Utah County jail for investigation of negligent homicide, negligent collision, driving without a license, speeding and reckless driving. He is being held without bail.