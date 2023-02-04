Unsheltered Utahns lobby lawmakers for homelessness, housing bills

SALT LAKE CITY — William Heinig, Barbara Elmer and Zakaryde Zufelt parked themselves outside the House chamber and approached lawmakers like every other lobbyist and citizen activist.

"We need it and we need it yesterday," Heinig said, pressing a legislator for funding for sanctioned camping.

The three are currently experiencing homelessness. They came to Utah's Capitol Hill with the Nomad Alliance to push for funding and support bills around homelessness and housing.

"I am here dealing with [being] homeless myself," Heinig told FOX 13 News. "I'm actually in a motel right now and we’re doing the best we can."

The Nomad Alliance has been bringing unsheltered people right into "the People's House," so lawmakers can hear firsthand the stories of those on the streets, why they won't stay in shelters and what can be done to solve a number of problems that impact them directly. One of their big priorities is funding for sanctioned campsites.

"I'm here hoping that we can push and shove and get some money for the sanctioned campgrounds to save some lives," Elmer told FOX 13 News.

Added Zufelt: "We're just asking to get a trial period. We have, at least last I checked, 147 volunteers to do shifts, trained nurses, people with years in security."

Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, will be running a bill on homeless services. He was happy to see "the Nomads," as they call themselves, up here.

"Their voices matter," he told FOX 13 News.

Rep. Eliason said his pending bill will try to offer options and support services.

"We’re looking at better overflow options," he said. "We've had five people freeze to death on the streets of Salt Lake City this winter. So we’re looking at low barrier shelters, potentially sanctioned camping so we can meet people where they’re at."

Housing has been a priority of Governor Spencer Cox and Republican legislative leaders. Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, said a series of bills will be unveiled in the legislature centered around increasing housing supply and making it more affordable.

"We’re trying to find incentives to bring more private dollar investments, tax credits, incentivize the building of housing and programs to help people would otherwise be homeless because of addiction, mental health issues to get the services they need to stay in their home," he told FOX 13 News on Friday.

Sen. Fillmore said the legislation was designed to not only help low-income Utahns, but those in the middle-income bracket, too.

"There's nothing on the market for a young family starting out that makes $80,000 a year along the Wasatch Front," he said. "We’re looking to change that."

The Nomads say they are finding that sharing their experiences has been positive. Lawmakers have been receptive.

"I went to the committee meeting the other day and one of the senators actually bought me lunch," Heinig said. "Which is awesome. It goes to show some people actually still truly care."

Elmer said she is "skeptically hopeful" that something will be done.

"They’ve been very welcoming, very warm, every receptive to what we have to say. They’ve answered a lot of questions, asked a lot of questions," she said.