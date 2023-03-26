Unsheltered Utahns suffering in historically wet and cold winter

SALT LAKE CITY — A historically wet and cold winter has the unsheltered community fighting for their lives.

“It’s hell, it’s just pure hell. No place to stay warm," said Jonni Vierra, who is currently experiencing homelessness.

Her tent, blankets, and flammable hand sanitizer are the only things keeping her warm.

“Thank God I haven’t had frostbite this year," said Vierra, "There’s been a lot of cases. More cases than there ever has been on frostbite. A friend of mine just lost all his toes so that’s the hard part keeping us warm.”

Kseniya Kniazeva, the founder of the Nomad Alliance, said volunteers have been scrambling to try and keep the unsheltered community warm.

“It’s been really, really, really terrifying for us as activists trying to do all we can so that we don’t lost another person," said Kniazeva.

She said they implemented their own 'code blue' with threateningly freezing temperatures in January by purcahseing a bus for people to stay in.

It's been Dakota Mehus's home for the past six weeks.

“You know, it’s never guaranteed that you’re gonna be in a sheltered place," he said.

Mehus said he is grateful to have a roof over his head and heat for now, saying living outside in Salt Lake City right now is hard to imagine.

“I probably would have been able to handle it but I don’t know how. It’s a lot harder. It’s like you need more blankets and stuff like that piled on top of you to keep yourself warm," said Mehus.

Vierra asks those fortunate enough to have a home not to forget about the unsheltered community as we wait for the warmth to come.

“Pray for us. Just pray. Because there’s a lot of people out here that want to have a home that just can’t," said Vierra.

Kniazeva said they need donations to keep up with the demand of supplies like propane and handwarmers.

Donations can be made to the Nomad Alliance here.