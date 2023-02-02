Watch Now
'Unusual smell' at Hill Air Force Base building prompts evacuation, no serious illness reported

Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 02, 2023
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A building at Hill Air Force Base was evacuated after several individuals reported detecting an "unusual smell" Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement by Hill Air Force Base, the incident occurred at 9:40 a.m. After the evacuation, an "undetermined" number of individuals voluntarily went to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials are unaware of any serious illness at this time, investigations into the cause of the smell are ongoing at this time.

The building affected was not identified.

