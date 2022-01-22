Up to $1,000 grants available for teachers for pandemc-related projects

SALT LAKE CITY — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah teachers have been working hard to keep children safe as they learn.

Now, a new grant could help relieve some of their stress while helping curb the spread.

Teachers are best positioned to know what students need in order to mitigate the effects of COVID.

That's why the Utah State Board of Education is partnering with Donors Choose, a nonprofit crowdfunding website, to give up to $12 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help PreK-12 public school teachers get classroom resources, such as personal protective equipment.

This money is part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The state board decided that the money needed to go directly to the hands of teachers.

This money can also go beyond protective equipment. Teachers can apply for $1,000 in funding for classroom projects like science experiments, fun classroom activities or learning aids.

Any full-time teachers or counselors at public schools are eligible to create a project, and the funding is often approved in about a week.

Since these projects will be public on the crowdsourcing site Donors Choose, anyone can help fund a project— including local businesses.

For more information on how to apply or donate, click here to visit the Donors Choose website.