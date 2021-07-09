UPD officer attacked by shoplifting suspect at Taylorsville Walmart

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Walmart loss prevention officer in Taylorsville is being called a hero for helping stop an attack on a Unified Police Department deputy.

Security cameras captured the incident that happened on the night of June 15.

What started as a routine shoplifting case turned violent quickly and the officer nearly lost an eye in the scuffle.

Video shows the suspect, Marquise Franklin, in a back room kneeling over a box of items, stuffing them into a bag or backpack.

Several employees notice what’s happening and tell him to leave, but he refuses.

Moments later, the deputy arrives and again, asked Mr. Franklin to leave the store and he again refuses.

As soon as the deputy put his hands on Franklin to escort him out, the fight was on and the deputy was on the ground, pinned down by the suspect.

Several store employees appear shocked at what‘s going on until finally, one loss prevention officer literally jumps into the fight and helps get Franklin off of the deputy.

“First and foremost the officer credits him for saving his life,” said UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler. “Had he not jumped in, really bad things potentially could have happened, the officer could’ve lost his life or in this case an eye as his eye was being gouged out. There are a lot of things that could’ve happened.“

Franklin was finally arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer.

He was actually able to take away the deputy's Taser and he also fought with two other deputies who arrived on scene when the first officer was able to hit his emergency button.

Investigators say it appears Franklin has some sort of fighting or martial arts experience and say this is an example of how quickly something like a routine shoplifting case can turn dangerous and violent.

