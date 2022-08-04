Updated map shows warning advisories for Harmful Algal Bloom across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Before you head out to Utah's many lakes and reservoirs over the weekend, check out an updated map from state officials on where warning advisories are in effect for harmful algal blooms.

Mantua Reservoir, Otter Creek and Payson Lakes are the latest to be placed on warning status.

FOX 13 News

Officials tested the water at Mantua Reservoir on August 1, Otter Creek on July 26 and Payson Lakes on August 2. In all three bodies of water, high concentrations of the toxic algae were detected.

Throughout the entire state, several other lakes, creeks, ponds and reservoirs have also been placed on warning status.

For areas in warning status, officials say recreators shouldn't water ski, boat or drink the water. In addition, keep animals out of the water with the danger of HABS.