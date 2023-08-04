Upgraded softball field in Taylorsville encourages girls to play ball

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A brand-new, state-of-the-art softball field in Taylorsville is open for business with the goal of encouraging girls to get out and play ball.

The Larry H. Miller Softball Complex is located at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville and is complete with upgraded amenities, stands and even the field itself.

As Utah celebrates the 30 anniversary of "The Sandlot" being filmed in the Beehive State, cast members from the movie, as well as local leaders were planning to be at the field Thursday morning for the grand opening.

There's no doubt the field will be put to good use as there are about 250 competitive girls' softball teams in Utah.

Troy Chilton is a coach with USA Baseball and he explained he said it's been amazing to see how far female sports have come.

“My younger sisters didn’t have this chance to be able to come and be real athletes," he explained, "And show really what they have out on a ball field!”

Now, Chilton's own daughter, Marki, will be part of the team that calls the field home.

"It’s an honor that we get to be at this age group and that we get to play in this kind of facility...a humongous honor," she exclaimed.

The softball fields have been at the park for decades but upgrades were made as part of a team effort between Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation and the Larry and Gail Miller Foundation.

“It’s state of the art for not only the spectators but state of the art for the players," explained Josh Olmstead with Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. "It’s just an incredible like field of dreams kind of ballpark.”

Part of the upgrades include a brand-new drainage system. After the heavy rain Utah has seen over the last several days, that upgrade is coming in clutch.

“I think it’s great that they can get out here and be able to play after a rainstorm like this," said Kevin Jones, field construction and maintenance manager for Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. "You won’t see that on any other field.”

The effort of thinking of every detail is appreciated and seen by coaches and players who are now able to make their softball dreams come true.

"To be able to have this environment and to have this facility it’s huge for these girls and for their confidence," Coach Chilton said. "It’s just so fun!”