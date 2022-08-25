USPS needs workers in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill more than 300 open positions across northern Utah.

With the holiday rush looming several weeks away, the USPS is hoping to fill the positions as quickly as possible.

To encourage applicants, a job fair will be held this weekend at the main Salt Lake branch located at 1760 West 2100 South.

The fair runs from 2 P.M.-6 P.M. on Friday, August 26 and 9 A.M.-3 P.M. on Saturday 8/27.

Those interested do not need to bring a resume to apply.

“Bring your curiosity,” said Colin Bollschweiler, an operations support specialist.

He says current employees are working overtime to deal with staffing shortages and ensure packages and letters get to their destinations on time.

"We've got great people right now. They know what it is. They know how it feels to be a customer and they want to give that service to the others," Bollschweiler said. "It's hard on a lot of employees. There is some overtime, but we are getting it out."

Starting pay ranges between $17.32 - $19.62 per hour with benefits like health insurance, paid leave and a pension.

Longtime USPS employee Pita Lyman is encouraging Utahns to apply.

“I have been here 30 years and have been able to provide for my family for the whole time,” Lyman said. “It’s a good feeling to know we are providing a service to the community.”

Interested candidates who are unable to attend the job fair can apply for a job here:

