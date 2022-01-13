USU receives $41 million gift from Bastian family to develop agricultural center

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Utah State University has received a gift of $41.25 million from the Bastian family, the largest donation in its history, as a way to honor the state's farming tradition, according to the Utah State TODAY.

This gift will go toward development of the Bastian Agricultural Center in partnership with USU Extension to educate the public about the importance of modern agriculture, and encourage future developments in agricultural technology.

A previous gift of $6 million from the Bastian family helped create the Center.

Because the urban population is increasing in Utah, that goal of the Center is to help local governments, corporate leaders, and the public understand agricultural developments that produce products for the state, including much of Utah's food supply.

Included in the Center will be a an amphitheater, wetlands, ponds, and trails to promote the importance of nature and its preservation.

Also included will be a farmers' market, greenhouses, orchards, demonstration gardens, and 4-H activities, as well as an equestrian, livestock, and animal production area.

Many of the equestrian programs available in Salt Lake County are now offered at the Center.

To learn more, go to the Center's website.