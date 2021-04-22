USU to host 'Take Back the Night' event to fight sexual assault

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University Sexual Assault & Anti-Violence Information Office is helping survivors of sexual assault with a special event Thursday night.

The “Take Back the Night” event will feature speakers—including local sexual assault survivors—and a march around downtown Logan. The event is set to begin at Free Speech Square, 200 N Main St., at 7 p.m.

RELATED: USU assures campus community as student-athlete sexual assault investigation continues

“Overall, for Utah State and the Cache Valley community, it's been a very positive experience of dialog. It's sometimes challenging and difficult, but we are getting to a point where we believe survivors and we have a multitude of resources available,” said Felicia Gallegos with USU’s Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information Office.

Since the 1970s, the Take Back the Night Foundation has been working to raise awareness and provide resources “to end sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual abuse and all forms of sexual violence,” TBTN’s website says.

RELATED: USU study shows COVID-19 impact on Utah women

Data shows in Utah, one in six women and one in 25 men will experience rape or attempted rape at some point in their lifetimes, and experts say many cases are never reported.

If you need help, you can call the Utah Sexual Violence Crisis Line at 1-888-421-1100 or the Utah Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-897-5465. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

There’s also a free app called Safe UT that connects you with a trained therapist.

RELATED: USU to students: you had me at hello

