USU to provide free feminine hygiene products in bathrooms

Starting this summer, feminine hygiene products will be free in all bathrooms on Utah State University's Logan campus.
Posted at 11:12 PM, Feb 28, 2021
LOGAN, Utah — Starting this summer, feminine hygiene products will be free in all bathrooms on Utah State University's Logan campus.

This change was made possible by USU student Brock Hardcastle through his role as the business school senator.

He was able to find an available grant online to fund the change throughout campus.

While there are currently feminine hygiene products available in the women's bathrooms, Hardcastle says the situation wasn't ideal as they still cost a quarter.

"I am glad those products are available, but it's 2021 now, and no one carries quarters. It all brings up the question... We don't charge for toilet paper, so why are we charging for tampons?" Hardcastle told FOX 13.

According to a report from The Utah Statesman, the university's student-run newspaper, USU is the first higher education institution in the state to provide these products for free.

Hardcastle says his next goal is to make feminine hygiene products free in bathrooms on all of USU's campuses across Utah.

