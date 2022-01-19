Watch
UTA joins coalition with goal of electric buses and zero emissions

Utah Transit Authority (UTA)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 19, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Transit Authority has joined the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Council, a national coalition of transit agencies, manufacturers, and suppliers with the goal of zero emissions in public transit.

Hydrogen used in fuel cells generates power through a chemical reaction rather than combustion, producing only water and heat as by-products, therefore reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere—a major source of air pollution.

HFC's mission is to educate policymakers and regulators about the benefits of hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to spur development of this clean energy source.

“I’m proud to be serving on the Founding Board of this organization, working to educate government officials and my colleagues in the transit industry on the viable and scalable zero emission solution that is hydrogen fuel cell technology,” said Karl Gnadt, HFC Bus Council Board President.

HFC's goal is to enlist local, state, and federal resources toward producing zero emission technology, with members of the coalition working toward electric buses using battery electric propulsion systems.

For more information, or to request to join the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Council, visit their website.

