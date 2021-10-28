UTA 'on demand' coming to SLC's Westside

UTA is launching an "on demand" microtransit service next month that will match multiple riders headed in a similar direction to a single vehicle.

Rose Park, Poplar Grove, Fairpark and Glendale will be part of a pilot program that uses app-based technology to schedule trips, with routing that allows for quick and efficient shared rides.

Originally launched in Southern Salt Lake County two years ago, UTA On Demand connects bus and rail services and provides first and last-mile transportation solutions.

“This pilot program brings together the convenience of on demand service with the affordability of public transit in a way that will greatly benefit our residents,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Service in Salt Lake City will be available seven days a week, operating from 4am until 12:15am, Monday through Saturday, and from 6am until 9pm on Sunday.

Riders can book a trip simply by downloading the UTA On Demand app, available in the App Store or Google Play. Trips must start and end within the designated service area.

After booking a ride, the app displays the pick-up location. UTA On Demand is a corner-to-corner service, so riders are picked up and dropped off close to their starting and end point.

Riders who don’t have a mobile phone can schedule rides by calling 385-217-8191.

UTA On Demand is also available to people with disabilities; riders who use a mobility device can request a ride from an accessible van by selecting wheelchair accessibility in their profile.

Once turned on, all trips will be booked for an accessible vehicle.

“This service will truly benefit the residents of Salt Lake City’s Westside with increased mobility, connections to our other transit services, and access to their local community,” said Carlton Christensen, UTA Board of Trustees Chair.

Riders must pay for their rides electronically, as cash is not accepted for On Demand trips.

Go here For more information about UTA On Demand and the new service in Salt Lake City.

Service is scheduled to being December 13, 2021.

