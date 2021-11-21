Watch
UTA police investigating stabbing at Frontrunner station

KSTU
File Photo: UTA FrontRunner Train
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21

SALT LAKE CITY — UTA Police are investigating after a male victim was stabbed at the North Temple Frontrunner station Saturday evening.

According to Carl Arky, spokesperson for Utah Transit Authority, the assailant had boarded the Frontrunner train in Ogden. When the train pulled into the North Temple station, located at 500 W. North Temple, that was when the assailant attacked the victim.

Fortunately, the victim was conscious and breathing when emergency responders arrived to the scene. He was subsequently transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the assailant responsible.

