UTA proposes enhanced Frontrunner access in Utah County, seeks public input

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — FrontRunner may be extended from Provo to Payson under a proposal by the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and they are now seeking public input about the plan.

Also under consideration is an express bus service from Payson to Santaquin to expand transit service.

UTA, the Mountainland Association of Governments (MAG) and seven city governments in Utah County partnered to conduct the South Valley Transit Study to provide greater options in the southern portion of Utah County.

UTA's proposed commuter rail extension would connect to the current commuter rail operations in Provo and would provide southern Utah County residents with high speed, frequent, and reliable access to Salt Lake and Davis counties.

A proposed route map with possible station locations can be found online here.

"With the current and expected growth of this county, we can’t simply add more vehicles to the roads to address the future transportation needs. Transit solutions like this must be a part of the strategy to meet community needs,” said UTA Study Manager and Regional General Manager Mary De La Mare-Schafer.

The study team and partnering city governments are asking for community feedback and will host an online public meeting to present the proposal, answer questions, and gather feedback on the study. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, from 6 to 7pm.

Visit the study website to register, or email southvalleytransit@rideuta.com to provide comments.

Members of the public are also invited to call the study hotline at 385-355-3133 or mail feedback to South Valley Transit c/o Horrocks Engineers 2162 West Grove Parkway, Suite 400 Pleasant Grove, UT 84062.

Refinements to the plan will be based on public input and additional technical analysis, and will be advanced to an environmental study for further evaluation in 2022.

